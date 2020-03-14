What Happened To Dallymd's Jake Koehler? Details About The YouTuber's Accident

Jake Koehler who is also known as Scuba Jake is evidently one of the biggest YouTuber on the social media platform. He has a total of over 9.9 million subscribers on YouTube and is expected to go past 10 million soon. But the YouTuber has now released a video on his channel named Dallymd, where he has revealed that he has been in a grave accident.

Also read: Video of YouTuber Brodie Moss rescuing a sea turtle wins internet

What happened to Jake Dallymd?

Jake took to his YouTube and revealed that he has been in a horrible accident which has broken his shoulder and tore multiple muscle and tendons. In the video, Jake expressed that he is okay but in a lot of pain.

The YouTuber stated that he wishes to stay strong while he walks into recovery but couldn't stop from holding his tears back. In the video, he also expressed how it is the worse pain he has ever been in and he specifically revealed how to not being able to make videos for a long time now after the accident is hurting him the most.

Also read: Varun Dhawan has a gala time with Bhuvan Bam in his latest YouTube interview

I Was in a Bad Accident, Rushed to the ER https://t.co/Hi8XcT3Wc6 — Scuba Jake (@DALLMYD) March 13, 2020

Also read: 'MacCrappy Meal': YouTuber eats 14-month-old burger, netizens disgusted

Various heartfelt messages started to pour in for Jake Koehler on his social media accounts. As per reports, Jake underwent surgery and now has 13 screws in his hand for support. Besides this, a metal plate has also been fitted in his arm. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he has revealed that he will be thinking outside the box and create new videos for his audience. Check out his Instagram post below -

Also read: Hampshire man builds his own home by watching DIY videos on YouTube

Also read: Anusha Dandekar's immense love for makeup is evident on her YouTube channel; check it out

I seriously have one of the most supportive friends/ fan base on YouTube. This is wild. Thank yall for the nice messages. Made my day — Scuba Jake (@DALLMYD) March 14, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.