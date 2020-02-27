The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

YouTuber Says, 'don't Have Extra Phones' As Fan Asks For IPhone 11

What’s Viral

American podcaster and YouTuber  Marques Brownlee recently took to Twitter to share a picture of a  unique email which was sent to him by a fan.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Fan asks YouTuber for iPhone 11 on birthday, he says 'stop asking'

An American podcaster and YouTuber Marques Brownlee recently took to Twitter to share a picture of an unique email which was sent to him by a fan. Brownlee, who is professionally known as MKBHD  shared a screenshot of the message wherin a fan asked him to get him an iPhone 11 on his birthday. The fan in the email wrote that they had an “unusual request” before asking for an iPhone XR or iPhone 11 from Brownlee. 

Brownlee, in his reply, wrote that he did not have spare phones to distribute and also urges people to stop asking for free gadgets. He then posted a second tweet sharing a meme on people who regularly ask for expensive gifts from YouTubers. 

Read:  YouTuber Fakes Bali Holiday, Tells Followers To Not Believe Everything They See

Read: Tech YouTuber Restores 1998 'Game Boy Color' To Full Working Condition

Netizens divided

Netizens, meanwhile, were divided on the topic. While many slammed people asking for free gifts, many others demanded birthday gifts from the YouTuber. 

Read: YouTuber Slammed For Claiming To Have FaceTimed With Caroline Flack After Her Death

Read: YouTuber Jason Ethier Slammed By Netizens After Admitting He Faked Girlfriend's Death

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AKHILESH VISITS AZAM KHAN IN JAIL
'POLICE IN ACTIVE MODE NOW'
DHONI'S NET SESSION
SIDHU SURFACES
MALLIKARJUN KHARGE ATTACKS CENTRE
SONIA GANDHI MEETS PRESIDENT