YouTuber Says, 'don't Have Extra Phones' As Fan Asks For IPhone 11

An American podcaster and YouTuber Marques Brownlee recently took to Twitter to share a picture of an unique email which was sent to him by a fan. Brownlee, who is professionally known as MKBHD shared a screenshot of the message wherin a fan asked him to get him an iPhone 11 on his birthday. The fan in the email wrote that they had an “unusual request” before asking for an iPhone XR or iPhone 11 from Brownlee.

Please. I don't have extra phones to just... give people. Stop asking 😭 pic.twitter.com/JueY6uU2Y4 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 25, 2020

Brownlee, in his reply, wrote that he did not have spare phones to distribute and also urges people to stop asking for free gadgets. He then posted a second tweet sharing a meme on people who regularly ask for expensive gifts from YouTubers.

Dropping in YouTuber’s inboxes like pic.twitter.com/fl8gqD3W3a — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 25, 2020

Read: YouTuber Fakes Bali Holiday, Tells Followers To Not Believe Everything They See

Read: Tech YouTuber Restores 1998 'Game Boy Color' To Full Working Condition

Netizens divided

Netizens, meanwhile, were divided on the topic. While many slammed people asking for free gifts, many others demanded birthday gifts from the YouTuber.

Ahh , i hate this kind of people .



But anyways can u you give me a pink s20 . — Captain Banana (@SadmanSporsho) February 25, 2020

My birthday is on June 26. Please gift me your YouTube channel id and password. Thanks :) — BuckyDroid (@BuckyDroid) February 25, 2020

LMAO They want you to give them free phones, they want me to give them free cameras ha, what do I look like Santa Clause? — Armando Ferreira (@mondobytes) February 25, 2020

I want the $90 Nokia phone you used for one of your videos proving that a cheap phone still does whatever a flagship can do, if I could I'd ask you that. — Alex (@astroblema) February 25, 2020

Read: YouTuber Slammed For Claiming To Have FaceTimed With Caroline Flack After Her Death

Read: YouTuber Jason Ethier Slammed By Netizens After Admitting He Faked Girlfriend's Death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.