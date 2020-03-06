'MacCrappy Meal': YouTuber Eats 14-month-old Burger, Netizens Disgusted

A 40-year-old man from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, dugout and ate 14 months old meal to take up a ‘McDonald’s 365 challenge’ on his birthday. He posted the video clip of the same on YouTube proving that he ate the fast-food meal consisting of a Big Mac, fries and chocolate milkshake that he bought right before he turned 39 in November 2018.

According to the reports, Matt Nadin, dad of three, purchased a large meal from McDonald's and then dug a hole in his friend Andy Thompson’s backyard and buried it in a plastic box. He was supposed to eat the meal last year, but he could not retrieve time to do so. Therefore, he recently gathered the stale meal out of his friend’s garden and they both took it to McDonald’s restaurant from where they originally purchased it.

Man has eaten worse things

In a video that he shot and posted on his YouTube channel, he can be seen swallowing the grotesque meal that was covered in dust. The meat in the burger had turned stiff and smelly, the chips had fungus settled on it, and the chocolate shake had skimmed. He, however, could be seen saying in the video that the meal did not taste as awful as it looked. He could be seen gagging on the meal determined to complete the challenge.

Matt told the media that it took him almost 20 minutes to consume the meal. He said that the chips tasted brittle, the burger had turned soggy and the lettuce seemed to have been eaten by the insects and the meat was extremely hard to eat. He added that the shake tasted like a fruit smoothie and wasn’t as bad. He further added that he has done many weird food challenges, so it wasn’t all that difficult for him to complete this one. He said he had eaten worse things that the year-old meal. YouTubers left umpteen comments on Matt's unusual food challenge video surprised that he wasn't down with food poising.

