Youtuber Creates Massive Explosion Using 10,000 Litres Of Soft Drink; Watch Video

Russian Youtuber Maxim Monakhov created a veritable volcano combining Coca Cola with baking soda. Mini explosions using the soft drink and mentos have been trending in the recent days. However, Youtuber Monakhov took this trend to new extremes as he created an explosion using 10,000 litres of coca-cola. In the shocking that has emerged on the internet, Monakhov is seen accomplishing his target of creating a giant explosion, leaving the netizens stunned. While few said it was impressive, others have deemed it as a 'waste of time and energy'.

According to the reports, creating this veritable volcano was not a spontaneous step as it took 4 years. Monakhov created the giant explosion with the help of his team of 5 other people. The explosion was done by setting up a massive geyser in the middle of an empty field. Monakhov reportedly said that he had spent more than 700,000 rubles for the video. The 19 minutes and 25 seconds video has been uploaded on his official Youtube account. The video begins with a big truck of coca-cola that is seen carrying tons of bottles of the soft drink. In the video, the team is also seen buying a massive container from a dumpyard. Soon, the team transforms it into a geyser which is to be used to create an explosion. Further into the video, he and his team fill the geyser with thousands of litres of soda and then dumped a tub of baking soda in it. During the explosion, we see a drone camera flying and Monakhov is also seen holding a phone camera in his hand, using which he is constantly filming the process.

Uploaded on August 21, the video has invited over 7 million views. Baffled by the video, Youtuber users took to the comment section. One person wrote, "Hello from the USA :). I don't speak a word of Russian but I watched the whole video. Very cool! I've done this with a regular size 2 liter bottle of coke and mentos candy. Awesome to see a giant version!".

