YouTuber creates gun that shoots face masks onto people's faces; watch video

A YouTuber from the US has created a gun that is capable of shooting masks into people’s faces. With new breakouts occurring every week, global governments have now opted for strict regulations to mandate the use of face masks. Despite that, there are a few which still do not follow the preventive measures. To deal with those people, YouTuber Allan Pan has come up with a unique solution-Mask gun.

In a video posted online, pan tells his audience how he came up with the idea. Continuing further, he also demonstrates the entire process of making his ‘mask gun’ and how he used it on unmasked people wandering on American beaches.

Read: Doctors' Group Encourages Children To Wear Masks

Read: Salman Khan's Being Human Launches A Line Of Face Masks With A Twist; Details Inside

'Let's shoot'

The video starts by showing the content creator explaining that he could have made a fuming video urging people to wear a mask, but enough has already been done. Pan then unveils his idea of creating a masked gun which could throw masks onto people. The gun, which uses the momentum of projectiles to lock masks onto faces, also has a laser light to target people. During the process of creation and testing, he could be seen shooting the face masks onto porcelain statues using his special gun. After a few ties, he then takes to the street to find a few ‘ Karens’ roaming without masks.

Since posted his video has racked up over 171,575 views and over a thousand comments. One user wrote, "All jokes aside the “this is not an argument of facts, this is an argument if opinions and emotions” is so true." while another wrote, "I even brought my running shoes. Y’know just in case things got racist” my new favourite quote." Yet another comment read, "Not the hero we deserve, but definitely the hero we need."

Read: COVID-19: Jadavpur University Students Come Up With Self-charging Electronic Mask

Read: Georgia Governor Allows Local Mask Mandates, With Limits