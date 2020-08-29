Russian YouTuber Creates Giant Explosion Using 10,000 Litres Of Coca-Cola & Baking Soda

A Russian YouTuber has taken the baking powder-soda experiment to a whole new level by mixing 10,000 litres of Coca-Cola with a huge quantity of baking soda. YouTuber Maxim Monakhov, captured the incredible explosion that went viral on social media. Maxim and his team set up the experiment in a field away from the city.

In the video, thousands of litres of Coke are poured from commercial bottles into a custom-built vat. Maxim then used baking soda to trigger the chemical reaction. The whole team ended up getting covered in the fizzy drink.

"We launched 10,000 litres of cola mixed with soda. Yes, it would seem such an absurd and useless thing - but for me, it means a lot," Maxim said in Russian in his video. He added that the bizarre experiment took over four years. In total, Maxim has spent more than 700,000 rubles that amounts to over Rs 6.95 lakh for the video.

Maxim shared his video on his official YouTube page on August 21. The video narrated in Russian has garnered over 9.9 million views so far.

READ | Hospital: Russia's Navalny still in coma but improving

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

READ | Russia navy conducts major war games near Alaska involving over 50 warships, 40 aircraft

Netizens react

The video left tons of excited comments from netizens. While some were amazed to see the giant frizzy explosion, others found it fascinating. "very cool! Well done!" read a translated comment of a YouTube user. “Whoa! That is some huge explosion,” said another. “You inspire with your enthusiasm alone! Keep it up!" said another user in Russian.

READ | Russia fires anti-doping agency chief Yuri Ganus citing "financial irregularities"

READ | Rajnath expected to visit Russia next week to attend SCO meet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.