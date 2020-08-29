Russia Navy Conducts Major War Games Near Alaska Involving Over 50 Warships, 40 Aircraft

The Russian navy conducted major maneuvers near the coast of Alaska with dozens of warships and aircraft on Friday, August 28. As per the reports, it is the biggest such drill that took place in the region since Soviet times.

Russia’s navy chief, Adm. Nikolai Yevmenov is reported to have said that more than 50 warships and nearly 40 aircraft participated in the military exercise in the Bering Sea. The exercise also involved multiple practice missile launches.

READ: Russia Expels Norwegian Diplomat Over Alleged Espionage, Declares 'persona Non Grata'

READ: Elon Musk Confirms 'serious' Cyberattack On Tesla By Russian Citizen

Military drills in Alaska

Associated Press quoted Yevmenov from a statement released by the Russian Defense Ministry, "We are holding such massive drills there for the first time ever". He informed that the military drills are part of Russia’s efforts to boost its presence in the Arctic region and protect its resources.

According to the reports, the Russian military has grown numerous facilities across the polar region in recent years which includes re-building of runways and deploying additional air defence assets. The country is focussed on strengthening its military presence in the Arctic region, which is understood to contain one-quarter of the Earth’s undiscovered oil and gas. Russian President Vladimir Putin has estimated the value of Arctic mineral riches to be at $30 trillion.

As part of the exercise, the Omsk nuclear submarine and the Varyag missile cruiser launched projectiles at a practice target in the Bering Sea. The war games also witnessed Onyx cruise missiles being fired at a practice target in the Gulf of Anadyr from the coast of the Chukchi Peninsula, the report added.

According to the reports, the Russian aircraft remained in the area for about five hours and came within 50 nautical miles of Alaska. Officials said the Russian jets remained in international air space, and at no time entered the United States or Canadian sovereign air space.

Inputs/Image: AP

READ: Russian Submarine Surfaces Near Alaska During War Exercise

READ: US Troops Injured Following Tense Encounter With Russian Forces In Syria