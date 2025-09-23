Updated 23 September 2025 at 16:42 IST
71st National Film Awards: Rani Mukerji Keeps Daughter Adira’s Name Close to Heart as She Receives the Honour for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway
Veteran actress Rani Mukerji received her first National Film Award for Best Actress for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. She played a resolute mother and wore a necklace with her daughter Adira’s name at the ceremony.
Veteran actress Rani Mukerji received her first National Film Award for Best Actress at the ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan. New Delhi. She won the honour for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, where she played a vulnerable yet resolute mother.
A doting mother in real life, too, Rani included a special token to remember her daughter Adira on her special day and flaunted a necklace with her name on it. Dressed in a simple brown saree and minimal makeup, it was this sentimental jewellery that grabbed all the attention.
Rani Mukerji won the National Award for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway
Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway saw Rani Mukerji return to the screen after Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film garnered mostly positive reviews, and the performance of Rani Mukerji was especially praised. What also made the project interesting was the fact that it was a real-life story. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway was directly inspired by the fascinating story of Sagarika Chakraborty, who lost custody of her two young kids to Norwegian Child Welfare Services due to misunderstood cultural parenting practices like hand-feeding and co-sleeping, while common in India are considered to be negligent and abusive parenting in Scandinavian countries. The film highlighted Sagarika’s struggle to be united with her children.
Apart from Rani, other celebs, which included Best Actor winners Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey, producer and director Karan Johar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Ekta Kapoor, Meghna Gulzar, and many other luminaries of the entertainment world, also graced the occasion with their presence.
