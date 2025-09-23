71st National Film Awards 2025 LIVE: Red Carpet Begins, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji, Mohanlal, Sudipto Sen To Attend
71st National Film Awards 2025 LIVE Updates: The ceremony for the National Awards 2023 will be held at Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu will honour the Indian films released in 2023. Mohanlal, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey and the team of The Kerala Story are among the top honorees.
71st National Film Awards LIVE Updates: This year, the ace Indian films released in 2023 will be awarded in the ceremony, scheduled to be held today, September 23, in the National Capital. The winners of the 71st National Awards were announced by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker in a press briefing on August 1. The pre-ceremony and the red carpet event will commence at 3 pm. The official ceremony is scheduled to be held from 4 pm. The National Awards ceremony can be streamed live on the YouTube channel of the official DD News.
Live Blog
National Film Awards 2025: Awardees jetted off to New Delhi in the early morning of September 23 to attend the ceremony. Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar, among others, were spotted at a private airport in Mumbai, enroute to Delhi. The actress will receive her maiden National Award for the movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The award for the best actor will be shared by Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan) and Vikrant Massey (12th Fail). The recognition has been delayed by two years because of the pandemic, and so films relased in 2023 will be awarded this year.
The National Film Awards are conferred for technical and artistic excellence within the Indian film industry. A national panel, appointed by the government, selects the winning entry. The President of India honours the awardees. The awards are divided into three categories: Feature film, Non-feature film, and Best Writing. The winners are awarded with a Medallion, a cash prize, and a certificate of merit. The merits are divided into Swarn Kamal (Golden Lotus) and Rajat Kamal (Silver Lotus).
23 September 2025 at 15:14 IST
National Film Awards 2025: Team of Flowering Man Arrives At Red Carpet
The team of Best Non-Fiction Film, Flowering Man, arrived at the National Award ceremony.
23 September 2025 at 14:57 IST
National Awards Ceremony 2025 Red Carpet To Begin Shortly
The red carpet of the National Awards Ceremony 2025 will commence at 3 PM. It can be streamed live on the YouTube channel of DD News.
23 September 2025 at 14:54 IST
National Film Awards 2025: Karan Johar Jets Off From Mumbai
Director Karan Johar jetted off from Mumbai to attend the National Awards Ceremony in New Delhi on September 23. He will be receiving for directing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which will be awarded in the Best Popular Film Offering Wholesome Entertainment category.
23 September 2025 at 14:42 IST
National Film Awards 2025: Mohanlal Reacts To Dadasaheb Phalke Honour
Actor Mohanlal, on the eve of receiving Indian cinema’s highest honour -- the Dadasaheb Phalke Award -- said the recognition was not only a catalyst for his artistic journey but also a responsibility. “Cinema is magic. The recipe for success -- no one knows. To become successful, one has to be lucky, and I consider myself lucky. The blessings of my seniors are the reason for this,” said Mohanlal, to a leading Malayalam channel before leaving for the award ceremony in New Delhi. He dedicated the honour to the Malayalam film industry, his family, and the audience that has stood by him.
23 September 2025 at 14:31 IST
National Awards 2025: What Are The Categories Of Awards Conferred?
The National Film Awards are divided into three categories - Feature Films, Non-Feature Films, and Best Writing on Cinema.
The feature and non-feature film awards encourage films of artistic, technical, and social excellence.
The Best Writing awards are conferred to books, articles, reviews, and research that spread awareness about films and their cultural significance.
Apart from these, the ceremony will also see the conferring of the Dadasaheb Phalke award, which is a lifetime achievement award for contributions made to cinema.
23 September 2025 at 14:15 IST
National Awards 2025: Mohanlal Becomes Second Malayalam Actor To Be Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Actor Mohanlal will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards. Addressing mediapersons on Sunday, the actor, often called one of the finest stars of Indian cinema, shared that he felt this award was not just his own but belonged to Malayalam cinema as a whole. He also recalled the moment when he was informed about receiving the honour, which he described as feeling like "a wild dream."
23 September 2025 at 14:13 IST
71st National Film Awards: Rani Mukerji Jets Off From Mumbai
Actress Rani Mukerji was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport on the early morning of September 23. She will be honoured with her maiden award for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.
23 September 2025 at 14:11 IST
National Film Awards 2025: Where & When to Watch Live
Cinema lovers can watch the entire National Film Awards ceremony live on YouTube through the official DD News Channel. The broadcast will begin at 3 pm, featuring the winners walking the red carpet before receiving their honours on stage.
23 September 2025 at 14:10 IST
Full List of National Awards 2025 Winners
71st National Film Awards Full Winners List:
Best Actor
Shah Rukh Khan (Jawaan) and Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)
Best Actress
Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)
Best Hindi Film
Kathal
Best Feature Film
12th Fail
Best Kannada Film
The Ray of Hope
Best Female Playback Singer
Shilpa Rao (for Jawan Ke Chaleya)
Best Male Playback Singer
PVNS Rohit (Baby, Telugu)
Best Cinematography
The Kerala Story
Best Choreography
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (Dhindora Baje Re)
Best Makeup and Costume Designer
Sam Bahadur
Special Mention
Animal (Re-Recording Mixer) MR Rajakrishnan
Best Sound Design
Animal (Hindi)
Best Director
The Kerala Story (Sudipto Sen)
Best Popular Film
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Best Telugu Film
Bhagavanth Kesari
Best Gujarati Film
Vaash
Best Tamil Feature Film
Parking
