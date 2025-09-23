71st National Film Awards 2025 LIVE: Red Carpet Begins, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji, Mohanlal, Sudipto Sen To Attend

71st National Film Awards 2025 live event | Image: Republic

Sanjib Parasar's 'Lentina Ao - A Light on the Eastern Horizon' is being conferred with the award for the ‘Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film’ at the 71st National Film Awards. #NFA2023 #NationalFilmAwards Courtesy: @nfdcindia @AshwiniVaishnaw … pic.twitter.com/8TWkQYz4VJ

71st National Film Awards LIVE Updates: This year, the ace Indian films released in 2023 will be awarded in the ceremony, scheduled to be held today, September 23, in the National Capital. The winners of the 71st National Awards were announced by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker in a press briefing on August 1. The pre-ceremony and the red carpet event will commence at 3 pm. The official ceremony is scheduled to be held from 4 pm. The National Awards ceremony can be streamed live on the YouTube channel of the official DD News.

National Film Awards 2025: Awardees jetted off to New Delhi in the early morning of September 23 to attend the ceremony. Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar, among others, were spotted at a private airport in Mumbai, enroute to Delhi. The actress will receive her maiden National Award for the movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The award for the best actor will be shared by Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan) and Vikrant Massey (12th Fail). The recognition has been delayed by two years because of the pandemic, and so films relased in 2023 will be awarded this year.

Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is being conferred with the award for the ‘Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment’ at the 71st National Film Awards.#NFA2023 #NationalFilmAwards



Courtesy: @nfdcindia @AshwiniVaishnaw @DrLMurugan @PIB_India… pic.twitter.com/UhBdZCd0gt — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 23, 2025

The National Film Awards are conferred for technical and artistic excellence within the Indian film industry. A national panel, appointed by the government, selects the winning entry. The President of India honours the awardees. The awards are divided into three categories: Feature film, Non-feature film, and Best Writing. The winners are awarded with a Medallion, a cash prize, and a certificate of merit. The merits are divided into Swarn Kamal (Golden Lotus) and Rajat Kamal (Silver Lotus).