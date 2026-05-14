‘Aakhri Sawal’: History Meets RSS’s Legacy In Film That Dares To Answer Difficult Questions

New Delhi witnessed the grand premiere of 'Aakhri Sawal' on May 13, just two days ahead of the film’s theatrical release on May 15 at PVR ECX in Chanakyapuri. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, former Union Minister and MP Anurag Thakur and renowned poet Kumar Vishwas were among the key attendees at the high-profile screening in the national capital.

After watching the film alongside the makers, media and lead cast, Rekha Gupta told Republic that the RSS has “always stood at the forefront whenever the nation needed volunteers the most”. Calling the timing of the release significant, she said the film becomes “even more important because it speaks about the sacrifice of RSS karyakartas in the process of nation building over the years”, especially as the organisation marks its 100th year.

Political drama that avoids noise and focuses on questions

Produced by Nikhil Nanda and directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, 'Aakhri Sawal' attempts to tackle five controversial questions often associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Rather than relying on loud political sloganeering or overdramatic storytelling, the film chooses a calmer, debate-driven approach that keeps the narrative engaging.

Sanjay Dutt delivers a restrained performance as a history professor who attempts to unpack historical and ideological debates surrounding the RSS. Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy and Namashi Chakraborty support the narrative with subtle performances that avoid cinematic excess. The film’s biggest strength lies in the fact that it does not appear stretched for dramatic effect and instead focuses on conversations, arguments and historical interpretations.

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The film attempts to shape the discourse around the RSS legacy

Writer Utkarsh Naithani told Republic that the purpose behind the project was “not to please someone” but to “highlight the role of RSS in nation building”. He added that the story addresses “some of the most controversial questions often linked with RSS” while also focusing on “the sacrifice of Kar sevaks”.

The film recently received a UA 16+ certificate from the CBFC ahead of its May 15 release. Producer Nikhil Nanda has also described the project as an attempt to present “facts that have been floating over the years on social media”, allowing viewers to draw their own conclusions.

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