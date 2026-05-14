Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Kartavya, Dhurandhar The Revenge, The Crash And More To Watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. From Saif Ali Khan's Kartavya and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge to The Crash, the list includes movies from various genres and languages releasing across the globe. So if you have yet to plan your weekend, then do consider our list for binge-watching from the comfort of your home.

Kartavya

Saif Ali Khan leads the crime thriller Kartavya in a cop role. Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari and Saurabh Dwivedi feature in pivotal roles. The Hindi movie streams from May 15.

Where to watch: Netflix

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw and Undekha)

The "Raw and Undekha" version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will stream from May 15 for international audiences. An additional three minutes of footage will be showcased in this cut.

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Where to watch: Netflix

The Crash

It is an upcoming true-crime documentary exploring a fatal car incident in 2023, where a teenager drove into a building, killing her passengers. The documentary will stream on May 15.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Bride of the Year

It is a South African romantic comedy movie which follows Lienkie, who hatches a plan to win a Bride of the Year competition to get back at her ex-flame. It will premiere on a digital platform on May 15.

Where to watch: Netflix

Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil

It is a Malayalam language mystery comedy film helmed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval. Starring Kunchacko Boban, Dileesh Pothan and Sajin Gopu, the film made its digital debut this week.