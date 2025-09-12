Updated 12 September 2025 at 20:52 IST
Aamir Khan-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Superhero Movie Shelved After Coolie Box Office Failure?
Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-anticipated superhero film has been shelved due to creative differences over the script. The actors parted ways amicably after Aamir’s preference for a finalized screenplay clashed with Lokesh’s improvisational style on set. Fans await new updates.
Ever since Aamir Khan confirmed a superhero film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, fans have been eagerly waiting to see the collaboration. Aamir even did a cameo in Kanagraj’s Coolie as a goodwill gesture for Rajnikanth; however, it seems the Sitaare Zameen Par actor has now decided not to go ahead with the project.
According to a report by popular entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, the project has been shelved due to Aamir’s decision. The portal quoted an unnamed source who claimed that the fallout happened over Aamir’s dissatisfaction with the script. The source said, “Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj have parted ways on their next film. The real reason for the project to be shelved is the script. While Aamir prefers to have the entire screenplay locked much in advance, Lokesh believes in the idea of having a draft in place and writing through the process of shoot.”
The source further said, “Aamir wanted Lokesh to completely invest himself in the superhero film, as the subject had scope to redefine Indian Cinema. But Lokesh was willing to get into it and follow his own process of work by improvising on the set. The two could not gel well in the creative process, and decided to part ways on a good note with the intent of collaborating in the future. The superhero film stands stalled for now due to creative issues.”
Interestingly, there is also a screenshot of a supposed interview of Aamir Khan doing the rounds on Reddit, where the actor called his cameo in Coolie a mistake. The interview further quotes Aamir saying, “It felt like I just walked in, said a line or two, and disappeared. There was no real purpose, no thought behind it. It was badly written.” While it cannot be confirmed if the screenshot or the interview is genuine or not, it is clear that Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagraj's collaboration is not going to happen any time soon.
Published On: 12 September 2025 at 18:10 IST