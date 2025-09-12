Aamir Khan-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Superhero Movie Shelved After Coolie Box Office Failure?



Ever since Aamir Khan confirmed a superhero film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, fans have been eagerly waiting to see the collaboration. Aamir even did a cameo in Kanagraj’s Coolie as a goodwill gesture for Rajnikanth; however, it seems the Sitaare Zameen Par actor has now decided not to go ahead with the project.

According to a report by popular entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, the project has been shelved due to Aamir’s decision. The portal quoted an unnamed source who claimed that the fallout happened over Aamir’s dissatisfaction with the script. The source said, “Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj have parted ways on their next film. The real reason for the project to be shelved is the script. While Aamir prefers to have the entire screenplay locked much in advance, Lokesh believes in the idea of having a draft in place and writing through the process of shoot.”

The source further said, “Aamir wanted Lokesh to completely invest himself in the superhero film, as the subject had scope to redefine Indian Cinema. But Lokesh was willing to get into it and follow his own process of work by improvising on the set. The two could not gel well in the creative process, and decided to part ways on a good note with the intent of collaborating in the future. The superhero film stands stalled for now due to creative issues.”

Source: Reddit