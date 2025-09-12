Updated 12 September 2025 at 15:05 IST
Kannada Filmmaker S Narayan, Family Booked In Dowry Harassment Case By Daughter-in-law Pavithra
Kannada actor and filmmaker S Narayan, his wife Bhagyavathi and son Pavan have been booked after a case of alleged dowry harassment filed against the family by the daughter-in-law at the Bengaluru Police station.
The Bengaluru Police has reportedly filed a case of alleged dowry harassment against the Kannada actor and filmmaker S Narayan, his wife Bhagyavathi and son Pavan.
According to the FIR registered at the Jnanabharathi Police Station, the complainant, Pavitra, wife of Pavan, has alleged that his husband and his family have demanded more money despite the dowry given during their marriage in 2021.
According to the complaint, Pavan was unemployed and would stay at home while Pavitra managed the household expenses.
Later, Pavan allegedly demanded money from Pavitra for starting a film institute named Kala Samrat Team Academy. To arrange the money, Pavitra allegedly pledged her mother's jewellery and gave the money to her husband, Pavan.
However, the academy incurred losses and was subsequently shut down. In the complaint, Pavitra allegedly raised a loan of Rs 10 lakh and gave it to her husband.
However, Pavithra has now alleged that she was thrown out of the house. Pavitra has filed a complaint claiming dowry harassment. The Bengaluru police are currently investigating the case.
The FIR has been filed under Section 85 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, S Narayan is a popular Kannada filmmaker who is popular for films like Anuragada Alegalu, Megha Maale, Thavarina Thottilu and Bevu Bella.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 12 September 2025 at 15:05 IST