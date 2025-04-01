Abhishek Bachchan 'Third-Wheeling' Aishwarya Rai And Aaradhya? Bachchan Family’s Awkward Moment At Wedding Goes Viral

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been a hot topic in Bollywood since the rumours of their separation and divorce emerged even after multiple denies from the actor. The Bachchan couple has just chosen to stay mum and go on with their lives but their public appearances often go viral. Recently, the duo attended the wedding of Aishwarya's cousin in Pune, where several photos and videos from the event have been making rounds on social media. One particular video featuring Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya has caught attention, with netizens joking that the Be Happy actor appeared as a ‘third-wheeling’ to Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya at the event.

Netizens says Aishwarya Rai sidelined Abhishek Bachchan at the wedding

In videos from the wedding ceremony shared by paparazzi and Aishwarya’s fanpit accounts, show Aaradhya in a dazzling white lehenga, posing with her parents and other family members on stage. She complemented her traditional look with minimal makeup. Aishwarya stood beside her in a green anarkali suit, while Abhishek, dressed in a light peach Indo-Western suit, stood behind them for the picture. After taking a few photos, he left. The video has gone viral, sparking witty reactions.

One user commented, “Abhishek's fake smile is so identical.” Another wrote, “Abhi is third-wheeling Aish-Aaradhya lol.” Someone else questioned, “They probably got back together just to save face in society. Both daughter and mother don’t give bhav to him.”

Neither actor has responded to the comments.

This comes after Aishwarya Rai’s ₹1.3 crore Toyota Vellfire was hit by a local bus in Mumbai.

Aishwarya Rai's ₹1.3 Crore car hit by local bus in Mumbai?

A local bus accidentally hit Aishwarya Rai's luxury car in Mumbai on Wednesday, 26 March. Concerned fans worried about her and the Bachchan family's safety, but a source confirmed that only the driver was in the vehicle at the time. Notably, all of Aishwarya’s cars have ‘5050’ on their number plates, which helped the paparazzi identify the vehicle.