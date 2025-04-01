89-year-old Dharmendra Undergoes Eye Surgery, Tells Paps 'I Am Strong' | Watch

Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, has sparked concern amongst his fans after a video of him coming out of hospital with one eye plastered. The clip has since then gone viral on social media.

Video of Dharmendra goes viral on internet

Instagram user Manav Manglani shared a clip of Dharmendra spotted after eye surgery. He even greeted the paps and said, ‘I am the strong….Abhi bhi bohot dum hai. Meri aankh eye graft ho gayi hai." He expressed gratitude to his fans, saying, "Love you’. Fans soon took to comment section to wish him a speedy recovery. One user wrote, “What happened to him?”. Another user wrote, “Oh my god. I would pray for him”. “Love you Dharmji”, wrote the third user.

This is not the first time, the veteran actor has given major scare to his fans. Earlier, he had shared a post on social media, in which he appeared fatigued as he sat on his bed, accompanied by a caption expressing his late-night food cravings. Dharmendra wrote, “Aadhi raat ho gayi... neend aati nahin… bhook lag jaati hai. Baasi roti makhan ka saath bahut sawad lagta hai”.

File photo of Dharmendra's post | Source: Instagram

What’s next for Dharmendra?

Dharmendra will next be seen in Ikkis, which will also star Jaideep Ahlawat, Shree Bishnoi, Sikandar Kher, Agastya Nanda, Ekavali Khanna, Kunal Mann and Hardeep Singh among others. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is set in the backdrop of of the 1971 war, follows the life of second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal.

File photo of Dharmendra | Source: IMDb