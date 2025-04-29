Abhishek Upmanyu Deactivates X Account After Backlash For Supporting Pakistani User Saying 'Indians Deserve Racism'

Comedian Abhishek Upmanyu is receiving heavy backlash over his response to a post by a Pakistani user. Following this, he deactivated his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. He found himself in hot water after he agreed to a Pakistani user who posted that Indians "deserve the racism" they face in the West. The post came after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

What did Abhishek Upmanyu comment on?

Abhishek was slammed by Indians after they noticed his "Yup" comment on a post that was against the Indians. Abhijit Iyer Mitra, an internet personality, reposted an abusive note for women across the border on X. Responding to it, a Pakistani user wrote, "Zero class. Abuses is not equal to humour. The whole world sees your country as this hub of rapists and rightfully so. This is 'funny' according to the average Indian. You lot deserve all the racism you're facing in the west”.

In the comment section, Abhishek simply dropped "Yup" under the post, seemingly agreeing with the user. This didn't sit well with Indian users, and they slammed him for supporting a Pakistani user.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Netizens criticise Abhishek Upmanyu

A user wrote, “Wtf Abhishek Upmanyu !!! Ashamed to ever think you were good”. Another user wrote, “He has proven to be a disgusting person in this tragic time, good that he has deleted it." A third user wrote, "Well Abhishek Upmanyu deserved that”.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Pakistani user @lilmisskhawaja's account has been withheld. “The account has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand," read the message on the account.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)