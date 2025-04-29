sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Election Results | Indian Student Found Dead | India Blasts Pakistan | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Shahid Afridi In Hot Water | IPL 2025 |
Advertisement

Updated April 29th 2025, 11:46 IST

Cannes 2025: Grand Prix Winner Payal Kapadia Joins Halle Berry And Jeremy Strong As Jury Members

Cannes 2025: This year, French actress Juliette Binoche will lead the jury that includes Payal Kapadia, Halle Berry and South Korean filmmaker Hong Sansoo.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Follow: Google News Icon
Payal Kapadia Is A jury Member At Cannes 2025
Payal Kapadia Is A jury Member At Cannes 2025 | Image: Instagram

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia, who won the Grand Prix for All We Imagine As Light last year at the Cannes Film Festival, is set to return but this time as a jury member. The Cannes Film Festival recently announced its jury members for the upcoming 78th edition, and Kapadia has joined the list of talented celebs such as Halle Berry and South Korean filmmaker Hong Sansoo, among others. For the unversed, the jury panel is a blend of actors, directors and authors from across the globe. This year, Juliette Binoche will lead the jury.

Meet the jury members of the Cannes Film Festival 2025

The official Instagram page of Cannes shared a post introducing all the jury members and captioned it as "Discover the 78th Festival de Cannes feature film Jury!"

Actress Juliette Binoche (France)

Actress and filmmaker Halle Berry (USA)

Director and screenwriter Payal Kapadia (India)

Actress Alba Rohrwacher (Italy)

Writer Leïla Slimani (France / Morocco)

Director, documentary filmmaker and producer Dieudo Hamadi (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Director and screenwriter Hong Sangsoo (South Korea

Director, screenwriter and producer Carlos Reygadas (Mexico)

Actor Jeremy Strong (USA)

When will the Cannes Film Festival 2025 begin?

One of the prestigious film festivals will kick start on May 13 and conclude on May 24. At the Closing Ceremony, this jury will award the Palme d'Or to one of the 21 films in Competition at the  Cannes Film Festival.

Who is Payal Kapadia?

Payal Kapadia is one of the known faces at the Cannes Film Festival. In 2017, her short film Afternoon Clouds was the only Indian film selected for the 70th Cannes Film Festival. In 2021, she won the Golden Eye award for best documentary film at the 74th Cannes Film Festival for her debut feature A Night of Knowing Nothing. Three years later, in 2024, she won the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her fiction feature debut All We Imagine as Light.

Also Read: Hindi Medium Actress Saba Qamar Feels 'Humiliated, Embarrassed' On Being Pakistani Citizen: The Way Our Check-in Is Done...
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 29th 2025, 11:46 IST