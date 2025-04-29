Cannes 2025: Grand Prix Winner Payal Kapadia Joins Halle Berry And Jeremy Strong As Jury Members

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia, who won the Grand Prix for All We Imagine As Light last year at the Cannes Film Festival, is set to return but this time as a jury member. The Cannes Film Festival recently announced its jury members for the upcoming 78th edition, and Kapadia has joined the list of talented celebs such as Halle Berry and South Korean filmmaker Hong Sansoo, among others. For the unversed, the jury panel is a blend of actors, directors and authors from across the globe. This year, Juliette Binoche will lead the jury.

Meet the jury members of the Cannes Film Festival 2025

The official Instagram page of Cannes shared a post introducing all the jury members and captioned it as "Discover the 78th Festival de Cannes feature film Jury!"

Actress Juliette Binoche (France)

Actress and filmmaker Halle Berry (USA)

Director and screenwriter Payal Kapadia (India)

Actress Alba Rohrwacher (Italy)

Writer Leïla Slimani (France / Morocco)

Director, documentary filmmaker and producer Dieudo Hamadi (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Director and screenwriter Hong Sangsoo (South Korea

Director, screenwriter and producer Carlos Reygadas (Mexico)

Actor Jeremy Strong (USA)

When will the Cannes Film Festival 2025 begin?

One of the prestigious film festivals will kick start on May 13 and conclude on May 24. At the Closing Ceremony, this jury will award the Palme d'Or to one of the 21 films in Competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

Who is Payal Kapadia?