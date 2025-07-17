Actor Vijay Deverakonda Down With Dengue Ahead of 'Kingdom' Release, Hospitalised

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with dengue. He is reportedly recovering well and is surrounded by his family.

This development comes just ahead of the release of his upcoming film, Kingdom.

According to entertainment portal Entertainment AF, the actor is likely to be discharged on July 20. However, there has been no official confirmation from his team.

Kingdom is set against the backdrop of the post-Independence Sinhala-Tamil conflict and is scheduled for release at the end of this month. The film was initially set to release on May 30, but the date was later postponed to July 4. The latest release date announced by the makers is July 31.

This Telugu-language action thriller, centered around the refugee crisis, is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri.

The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse, Satyadev, and Keshav Deepak, and is produced by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.