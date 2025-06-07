After AA22 Announcement, Deepika Padukone's Fans Take A Scathing Dig At Sandeep Reddy Vanga Over Spirit Fallout, Say 'A Silent Slap To...'

Deepika Padukone is all set to star in Atlee's magnum opus AA22 x A6, co-starring Allu Arjun. On Saturday, the makers unveiled a video that shows the actress preparing for the sci-fi thriller, promising a never-before-seen avatar of the actress. This will be her second Telugu-language drama after Kalki 2898 AD. Soon after the video went viral, it reminded the netizens of the Deepika and Sandeep Reddy Vanga fiasco after the actress stepped away from Spirit, starring Prabhas. They took a dig at Vanga and lauded Deepika for staying firm.

According to reports, Deepika requested for strict 8-hour shift, among other things, which was denied by Vanga. Soon after, he penned a note on X about an "unprofessional" behaviour by an actor, which netizens thought he was attacking Deepika.

Redditors' scathing attack on Sandeep Reddy Vanga

BollyBlingsNGossip shared an announcement video of Deepika on Reddit with a caption "#AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures announces Deepika Padukone as lead." Soon after, Deepika's fans flooded the comment section, taking a dig at Vanga. A user wrote, "I am no Deepu fan, but I really loved how Atlee came up with a whole separate video to announce DP as the female lead of his project. A silent (slap emoticon) to......🫠🙃🙂"

Another speculated that because of this film, Deepika opted out of Spirit. "This film might be the reason that Deepika has opted out of the Spirit," read a message. A third user wrote, "She's been the top actress for a decade. So, no Sundip Bangar Reddo can make her sit at home." A fourth user wrote, "Vanga must be feeling so irritated now lol."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Reddit)

"Accept it or not. But, Deepika is the Biggest Bollywood Actress with a Huge demand even in South. Am glad she chose to walk out of misogynist manchild's film. I feel sorry for her haters who were spreading fake news abt Kalki yesterday," a user wrote.