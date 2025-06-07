BTS' Jin Buys Another Luxurious House In Seoul Worth Over ₹110 Crores In Cash: Reports

BTS members V, RM, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, and Jimin are all set to reunite in just a few days. The countdown to their full comeback has officially started! On June 21, 2025, all seven members will finally come together after completing their military service.

Amid this, Jin, the eldest BTS member, has reportedly purchased another house in Seoul. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, he bought his new home for 17.5 billion won (£10.2 million/₹107 crores) entirely in cash.

Jin buys his third home in Seoul

The luxurious house is situated in the Hannam The Hill area of Seoul's Yongsan District. According to real estate sources, Jin paid for the property without taking any loans. This marks his third home in Hannam The Hill.

According to Allkpop, Jin bought his first 614-square-foot residence at Hannam The Hill in July 2018 for 1.87 billion won ($1.52 million). He later sold it and, in July 2019, purchased a larger 2,508-square-foot property in the same area for 4.49 billion won. In November 2019, Jin acquired a second home there, costing 4.27 billion won.

Hannam The Hill is among Seoul’s most exclusive apartment complexes, comprising 600 units spread across 32 buildings, each with 12 floors. It is also home to several celebrities, including Lee Chul, Choo Hyun, Rain and Kim Tae Hee, So Ji Sub, and Han Hyo Joo.

BTS members' Military discharge date