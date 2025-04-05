After Jailer 2, Nelson Dilipkumar To Team Up With Jr NTR For Action Film? War 2 Actor Confirms Project But...

Action director Nelson Dilipkumar who is known for mega movies like Jailer, Beast, Doctor, and Bloody Beggar is set for his next big project and this time it could feature Telugu sensation Jr NTR. In the most recent, Jr. NTR confirmed his upcoming film line-up during the success celebrations of the Telugu comedy Mad Square, featuring his brother-in-law Nithin in a leading role. The RRR star attending the event as the chief guest, officially revealed details about his next four films.

Jr NTR set for four back-to-back

Everyone knows that Jr. NTR is currently filming Prashanth Neel's action drama, tentatively titled Dragon, along with his major Bollywood debut in War 2, a spy action thriller directed by Ayan Mukerji and also starring Hrithik Roshan.

File photo of Jr NTR | Image: X

Besides these projects, the Telugu superstar has confirmed Devara 2, which will be directed by Koratala Siva. Amid constant rumours, he made it clear that the sequel to his 2024 hit will definitely go ahead, with filming set to begin after Dragon.

After Jailer 2, Nelson Dilipkumar teams up with Jr NTR for next action drama

There have been rumours suggesting that Jr. NTR will collaborate with Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar for an action drama. Although Jr. NTR didn’t mention Nelson by name, he confirmed a project with producer Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainment. Media reports have since confirmed Nelson as the director.

File photo of Jr NTR | Image: X