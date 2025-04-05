Salman Khan Accused Of Copying Sikandar Song From Bangladeshi Film, Dissappointed Fans Say 'Ek Toh Flop, Upar Se Unoriginal'

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar has received massive backlash for its dull screenplay and bizarre plot. Amid the barrage of criticism, the film has now run into plagiarism accusations as well. Social media users have now discovered a video which shows a song from a Bangladeshi movie, which appears to be similar to Sikandar's track Zohar Jabeen.

Salman Khan's Sikandar might not be as original as you think

Social media users have discovered a song sequence from a Bangladeshi film released in 2023, which has the same costumes, setting and parts of the choreography as the Sikandar track. The song features the Bangladeshi actor, Sakib Khan. Netizens have argued that Salman's outfit from the film is are same as the Bangladeshi actor's. However, while the settings of the two songs are somewhat similar, a large part of the Zohra Jabeen choreography and other aspects are original



The similarity has sparked a debate online. While fans of the actor have argued that the songs are vastly different, his critics have found this as an opportunity to troll the movie further. Some poked fun at Salman's history of featuring in remakes, especially of regional films. Hinting at this, a comment read, “kya din aa gaye hain, Bangladesh see copy karna pad raha hai”. The videos of the same have now gone viral.

Where to watch Sikandar online after theatrical run?

There are few takers of Sikandar at the box office. Despite releasing on Eid, the Salman Khan starrer has failed to amass a decent total at the ticketing counter. In the one-week theatrical run, the movie has minted only ₹96.27 crore, which is one of the lowest collections for both Salman and Rashmika Mandanna .



