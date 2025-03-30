‘After This Full Stop I’m…’: Ranveer Allahbadia Announces Return To Podcast After India’s Got Latent Controversy

India's Got Latent Controversy: Ranveer Allahbadia has announced his comeback to the podcast The Ranveer Show, months after public backlash due to his controversial remark on Samay Raina’s comedian hunt show. He also posted several photos on his Instagram handle with the caption ‘rebirth’ marking to start of a new chapter.

Ranveer Allahbadia releases first podcast video on YouTube after India’s Got Latent controversy

On March 30, Allahbadia uploaded a video titled Let's Talk on his YouTube channel, offering a candid reflection on his time away from content creation and the challenges he has faced following the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent show.

In the video, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to his supporters for standing by him during this challenging time. "Namaste friends, first of all, I would like to say thank you to all the supporters and all the well-wishers. Your positive messages helped me and my family a lot because this phase was very difficult," he said.

Allahbadia also acknowledged the support he received from family, friends, and colleagues, including several celebs who reached out during the crisis. Reflecting on his forced hiatus, he described it as a period of personal growth and learning. "I have released two to three videos every week for the last 10 years without taking a break. I got a forced break. Learned to live with patience," he said.

Ranveer Allahbadia reveals his future plans for content and what he was doing during the controversy

He further revealed that meditation, sadhana, and prayer helped him regain his mental well-being during this time. He emphasized that, in the future, he would use his platform more responsibly, especially in light of his influence on younger audiences.

Despite the controversy, Allahbadia expressed optimism about the future. "In the next 10, 20, 30 years, as long as I create content, I will create content with more responsibility. This is my promise to you," he said.

The video concluded with a promise of a "new Ranveer" as he embarks on this next phase of his career.

"After this full stop, I am trying to write a new story. I hope that you, all of us, my whole team, support me in this new phase," he said, adding, "In this TRS restarting phase, all the people who have supported us so far, I have only one request. If possible, please make space for me in your heart. Give me one more chance."

He also expressed hope that The Ranveer Show would continue to inspire change and elevate the quality of discourse within the country.