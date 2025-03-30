Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron Dating Scandal: 'Best Friend' ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo Called Out For Betraying Late Actress

Queen of Tears actor Kim Soo Hyun dating scandal with late actress Kim Sae Ron is getting murkier with each day. With new allegations, leaked videos and messages, several revelations about their relationship has surfaced on internet making netizens more angrier. In the latest update, K-pop boy band ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo has reportedly been accused of not supporting the late actress during her troubled times.

Why ASTRO’s member Cha Eun Woo is being accused?

YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute made claims of ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo of betraying Kim Sae Ron. The host of the show also claimed that the k-pop idol and the late actress used to work under the same agency Fantiago. As per reports, she used to have a close friendship with the late idol Moonbin apart from Cha Eun Woo. But, when tragedy struck her, Cha Eun Woo has remained silent since then.

File photo of Cha Eun Woo and Kim Sae Ron | Source: X

Not only Cha Eun Woo, but the manager of ASTRO has also been dragged into this latest controversy. Although the host made claims, but they don’t concrete evidence about their allegations. However, netizens have different opinion and are putting blame on Kim Soo Hyun. One user wrote , “I don't think you need to Drag Eunwoo in this. I heard he sent a condolence wreath in her funeral also it's not necessary to attend the funeral in person. The gesture is more important”. Another user wrote, “How much did Kim Soohyun pay to media to now pull Cha Eunwoo into all of this? Disgraceful and vile, like everything he did to that poor late girl…”. “Why don't you ask to Garo instead of KSH, he's the one who made up all this things”, wrote the third user.

Kim Soo Hyun to get penalised for his dating scandal with late actress Kim Sae Ron?

According to several reports, Disney Hotstar has postponed the premiere of Knock-Off season 1, which was scheduled to release for next month. Reportedly, the filming for the season 1 was already completed and had planned to wrap up season 2 by next month.

File photo of Kim Soo Hyun | Source: IMDb