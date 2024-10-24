sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Cyclone Dana | Elections 2024 | Baba Siddique Murder | Turkey Terror Attack | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |

Published 14:29 IST, October 24th 2024

AI's Growing Footprint In Indian Cinema- No Lessons Learnt From Hollywood?

While well aware of the potential threats posed by AI on the job market, Indian filmmakers have not shied away from embracing it despite SAG AFTRA strike.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Edited by: Devasheesh Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Artifical Intelligence is widely being used in Indian cinema
Artifical Intelligence is widely being used in Indian cinema | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 7 min read
Advertisement

14:14 IST, October 24th 2024