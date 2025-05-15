AICWA Demands Immediate Visa Ban For Turkish And Azerbaijani Artists, Termination Of Projects Amid Anti-India Stand

After the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) have called for a boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan's entertainment content. On Thursday, May 15, AICWA asked for an immediate visa ban for the artists of these two countries. In an official statement, they shared that this decision has been taken to safeguard national sovereignty. This decision has come after Turkey supported Pakistan during the war with India.

AICWA orders ban on Turkey and Azerbaijan's films, music and other content

Taking to its official Instagram handle, AICWA shared a video asking for a ban on these two countries. They have also asked for a complete boycott of shoots and collaborations with Turkey. Indian producers, directors, and financiers are prohibited from taking any film, TV, or digital projects to Turkey. Turkish actors, filmmakers, and production houses are banned from working in the Indian entertainment industry. AICWA will now monitor Indian film professionals and organisations to ensure they follow this directive. Any individual or entity who violates this decision, a strict action will be taken against them.

Revealing the reason behind this move, the AICWA said, "This boycott is in response to Turkey’s support for Pakistan during the India-Pakistan conflict. AICWA stands firmly with the Indian armed forces, government, and citizens, prioritizing the nation’s dignity and sovereignty."

On Wednesday, FWICE has also issued a similar appeal urging Indian producers to avoid Turkey as a filming location. "We therefore appeal to all production houses, line producers, actors, directors, and crew members across the Indian film fraternity to stand in solidarity with the nation and boycott Turkey as a location for film shoots until such time that the country revisits its diplomatic stance and aligns with principles of mutual respect and non-interference," read an excerpt from their press release.

Indian films shot in Turkey