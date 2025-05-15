Arjit Taneja Supports Aamir Khan After Netizens Call For #BoycottSitaareZameenPar Over His Silence On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Aamir Khan's much-awaited movie Sitaare Zameen Par is facing a #Boycott trend owing to the actor's radio silence on the Pahalgam terror attack and posting about Operation Sindoor a day before the trailer launch of his upcoming film. The angry users have dug out his old video, which can be spoke of growing intolerance and disquiet in India. However, TV actor Arjit Taneja jumped to his defence, asking them to "stop spreading hate". He slammed the user for urging the others to "boycott" and questioned their "nationalism".

Arjit Taneja slams trolls for spreading hate against Aamir Khan

A user on X shared the poster of Sitaare Zameen Par and wrote, "No post for Pahalgam, No post for Operation Sindoor & now his movie is about to release. You know what to do, right?" This didn't go down well with the Kumkum Bhagya actor, and he jumped to Khan's defence. In the comment section, he wrote, "Stop f**ing spreading hate. This isn’t nationalism. You don’t know how n what one is doing to cope with what is happening in the country. Does a social media post validate everything for you? Just because someone did not “post” does not make them anti-national. Dumb people dumb logics."

This didn't stop here, the user shared an old video of Khan speaking about being scared to live in India. Sharing the video, the user wrote, "He has time to share his opinion on ‘leaving India’ and ‘fearing to live in India,’ but he’s scared to call out a terrorist nation for a cowardly attack on innocent civilians ?? Keep your dumb opinions to yourself." On noticing this, Arjit once again took to the comment section to slam the user and asked to keep the "dumb" commentary to themselves. "Aur kuch karna hai toh desh ke liye kar. Ghar pe baith ke phone ke peeche bakwas karne se aur views milne se khush mat ho. P.S. - I love my country. But won’t be spreading unnecessary hate, instead will do what I can and in my hands," he added.

This encouraged a thread of comments between the user and Arjit. She replied, "Awww!! muh par ek fact marke phenka toh no counter point on this?? PS– I love my country and will not stop calling out those who carry unnecessary hate towards it." Arjit also didn't back out and wrote, "There's a lot to say to a hateful person like you, but l erased it, deluded case like you had already made up her http://mind.So saving myself from a so-called nationalist, you know this won’t take u anywhere.Ab dafa ho aur naya content dhund hate fela aur phir khush hoja."

Aamir Khan's late response to Operation Sindoor creates uproar among netizens

A day before the trailer launch, Aamir Khan Productions shared a post on Operation Sindoor, lauding the revenge move against Pakistan. This did not go down well with the netizens as they felt it was too late and a strategic move to avert the hate. The users flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Because his movie’s trailer was going to release today, this is what the b**** did yesterday. Until then he was quiet!”