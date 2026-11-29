Mumbai: The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the Pakistani series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo', due on Netflix on December 4.

In a letter dated November 29, AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta urged the Prime Minister to intervene and ensure that the series is not made available for streaming in India. The association also demanded that "the series must not be released or made available in India in any form, and all its promotion, including the "Coming Friday" listing, must be removed immediately."

AICWA referred to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's advisory issued on May 8, 2025, which, according to the association, directed streaming platforms to discontinue Pakistani-origin web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming content.

The association stated that Netflix had also conveyed its commitment not to make Pakistani films and series available in India. However, it alleged that the upcoming series being listed on the platform amounted to an "open defiance of the spirit of the Government's advisory. It is an insult to our brave soldiers who have laid down their lives for the nation, and to their families. India will not tolerate this insult."

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The letter also raised concerns over the casting of Hamza Ali Abbasi in the series, alleging that he portrayed Hafiz Saeed, whom the association described as the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and a UN-designated terrorist.

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AICWA questioned the decision to feature a character it associated with the 26/11 attacks in a series scheduled for release in India, stating that the move was insensitive towards the families of soldiers and civilians who lost their lives in terrorist attacks.

The association has put forward six demands, including an immediate halt to the series' release and promotion in India, a public clarification from Netflix that the show will not be streamed in the country, and strict action against Netflix India for allegedly not complying with the government's advisory.

It has also sought legal action, as per law, against Netflix India CEO and other officials found responsible, besides demanding a complete ban on social media accounts of Pakistani celebrities, Pakistani YouTube channels and other sources of Pakistani content in India.

AICWA further called for strict action against anyone violating the proposed ban, stating that what it described as betrayal of the nation must not be tolerated.

"Strict action should be initiated to ban Netflix India for not complying with the Government's advisory. Legal action should be taken, as per law, against the Netflix India CEO and all officials found responsible.A complete ban should be imposed on the social media accounts of Pakistani celebrities, Pakistani YouTube channels and every other source of Pakistani content in India. Strict action should be taken against anyone who violates this ban, because betrayal of the nation must never be tolerated," the letter stated.

Appealing to the Indian entertainment industry, the association urged actors, producers, channels and production houses not to provide films, web series or shows to Netflix. It also called upon content creators to explore other OTT platforms, withdraw content already given to Netflix and completely boycott the streaming service in India.

Warning of a protest if the series is released, AICWA said it would organise a peaceful demonstration outside Netflix's office and appeal to people across the country to boycott the platform and cancel their subscriptions.

"If Netflix releases this series from the terrorist country Pakistan on 4 December 2026, AICWA will hold a strong, peaceful protest outside Netflix's office and appeal to the people of India to boycott Netflix and cancel their subscriptions. No one will be allowed to play with the sentiments of our soldiers," the letter reads.

"Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country," the association stated in its letter.

The letter concluded with the slogans, "Our Soldiers' Sacrifice Is Not For Sale!", "No Screen for Pakistan. No Compromise with the Nation." and "Terror Gets No Applause. Nation Comes First."

The association also shared its letter on X with the caption, "Terror Gets No Applause. Nation Comes First...The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji against the Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, due on Netflix on 4 December 2026."