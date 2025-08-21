Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 In Legal Trouble? Pune Lawyer Files Petition Against the Film For Disrespecting The Judiciary

Updated 21 August 2025 at 17:31 IST
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi has recently been summoned by the Pune Court following a legal petition filed against their upcoming film Jolly LLB 3. Apart from the actors, the director of the film, Subash Kapoor has also been asked to be present before the court.
Why is Jolly LLB 3 suddenly in legal trouble?
According to multiple media reports, a petition has been filed against the film by an advocate named Wajed Rahim Khan who alleges that the film mocks the judiciary and shows the legal profession in a poor light. The petition specifically addresses a sequence in the film that addresses judges as ‘mama’, a derogatory slang.
Jolly LLB is a legal drama starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in lead roles. The series kicked off with Jolly LLB in 2013 with Arshad Warsi in the lead and went on to become a sleeper hit. It featured Arshad as a small time lawyer from Meerut who goes against powerful players over a case.
The 2017 sequel. Jolly LLB 2 starring Akshay Kumar, reprised the role with a similar plot line, but this time the lawyer being from Lucknow. In the second sequel Jolly LLB 3, fans are excited to Akshay and Arshad unite as two Jollys who would be fighting a legal battled in Judge Sunderlal Tripathi’s court, a beloved character played expertly by Saurabh Shukla, who has been a mainstay of the series since the first film. The film is set to release on 19th September, 2025.
