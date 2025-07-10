Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 To Clash With Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 On Gandhi Jayanti? Here's What We Know

Jolly LLB, headlined by Akshay Kumar, is one of the hit franchises in Bollywood, and when the third installment was announced, it immediately became 2025's highly anticipated movie. The upcoming courtroom drama will also star Arshad Warsi for an epic face-off. Earlier, it was revealed that the film might hit the theatres on September 19. However, now reports are rife that the makers are planning to release the film on Gandhi Jayanti.

Jolly LLB release date postponed?

A film critic, Rohit Jaiswal, took to his X handle to inform the movie buffs that the makers are planning to push the release date to October 2. "Almost Confirmed... #AkshayKumar and #ArshadWarsi next big franchise film #JollyLLB3 will release on 2nd Oct 2025… (sic)."

If the report turns out to be true, then the movie buffs will witness a big box office clash as Rishab Shetty's highly anticipated drama Kantara: Chapter 1 will also release on the same date. The previous release, Kantara, grossed ₹400 crore worldwide with ₹366.98 crore in India. Seeing the craze around the second installment, the makers are expecting the film to at least earn ₹500 crore worldwide.

Also, Gandhi Jayanti is one of the big holidays and can accommodate two films, giving enough screens for both films.

So if Jolly LLB 3 and Kantara: Chapter 1 clash at the box office, then the makers of the former film will have nothing to lose in comparison to the latter, as per a source told Bollywood Hungama. "The Kantara 2 team has more at stake due to the budget. Jolly LLB 3 is made on a controlled budget, and all the stakeholders will be more than happy, making enough profits even in the clash scenario. All sorts of discussions are going on between Akshay, Subhash Kapoor, and Viacom 18, and a final call on the date will be taken shortly," the source told the portal.

All about Jolly LLB 3