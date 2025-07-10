Dhanush Is On A Shooting Spree! After Wrapping Up Tere Ishk Mein, Actor Begins Filming Of D54; Muhurat Puja Photos Go Viral

Updated 10 July 2025 at 13:11 IST
Dhanush has immersed himself in work and is busy hopping from one project to another. Speaking of which, the actor has announced a new film, tentatively titled D54. The movie went on the floors today, July 10, after muhurat puja in Chennai. The makers have shared a series of photos from the event that show Dhanush looking handsome in a traditional ensemble. A few days ago, the actor wrapped up the shooting of Tere Ishk Mein, co-starring Kriti Sanon, and helmed by Aanand L Rai.
Vels Film International shared a series of photos from the muhurat puja on its official Instagram handle and captioned it as "The much-awaited journey starts off. #D54 starring @dhanushkraja - Shoot begins today with a pooja." The first image is of clap clapboard that reads, "D54... Poojai", followed by a group photo featuring Dhanush and Vetrimaaran. The post also had candid moments from the event.
Earlier, Dhanush shared a poster of the movie announcing D54. It shows him standing on a burning cotton field with his head down. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Sometimes staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive."
Apart from Dhanush, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas and Prithvi Pandiraj. It will be helmed by Vignesh Raja and produced by Isharik Ganesh under the banner Vels Film International. On the technical front, cinematography will be handled by Theni Eswar and editing by Sreejith Sarang. Music will be composed by National Award winner G V Prakash. The film is written by Alfred Prakash and Vignesh Raja, who are known for the critically acclaimed superhit investigative thriller Por Thozil. More details regarding the plot and release date are awaited.
