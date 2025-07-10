Dhanush Is On A Shooting Spree! After Wrapping Up Tere Ishk Mein, Actor Begins Filming Of D54; Muhurat Puja Photos Go Viral

Dhanush has immersed himself in work and is busy hopping from one project to another. Speaking of which, the actor has announced a new film, tentatively titled D54. The movie went on the floors today, July 10, after muhurat puja in Chennai. The makers have shared a series of photos from the event that show Dhanush looking handsome in a traditional ensemble. A few days ago, the actor wrapped up the shooting of Tere Ishk Mein, co-starring Kriti Sanon, and helmed by Aanand L Rai.

(Dhanush announces new film D52 | Image: Instagram)

Dhanush begins the filming of D54

Vels Film International shared a series of photos from the muhurat puja on its official Instagram handle and captioned it as "The much-awaited journey starts off. #D54 starring @dhanushkraja - Shoot begins today with a pooja." The first image is of clap clapboard that reads, "D54... Poojai", followed by a group photo featuring Dhanush and Vetrimaaran. The post also had candid moments from the event.

Earlier, Dhanush shared a poster of the movie announcing D54. It shows him standing on a burning cotton field with his head down. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Sometimes staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive."

All about D54