Alia Bhatt Massively Trolled For 'Drugs Free Bharat' Campaign, Netizens Remind Her Of Ranbir Kapoor's Confession: She Should Tell Her Husband First

Alia Bhatt has joined hands with the Chandigarh division of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), asking people to say no to drugs and support the nodal drug law enforcement agency in their campaign. Last week, the agency shared a video where the actress was endorsing a "drug-free Bharat". Soon after, they posted the video it went viral in no time, with netizens mocking NCB's decision. They also trolled the actress, reminding her of her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor's old video where he confessed to using drugs for Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar.

Alia Bhatt becomes the spokesperson of NCB Chandigarh

Last week, NCB shared a video on its official X handle with the caption, "Alia Bhatt joins hands with NCB to spread the message of a #DrugsFreeBharat #NashaMuktBharat #azadifromdrugs". In the video, she can be heard saying, "Hello friends, I am Alia Bhatt. Today I want to talk about a very serious issue of drug addiction and how it's becoming a threat to our life, society, and nation. Support the Narcotics Control Bureau in this special campaign against drugs. Say yes to life and no to drugs. You can take an e-pledge against drugs by visiting the link given below or by scanning the QR code, and you can definitely join the NCB. Jai Hind."

Soon after, the video had 1.1 million views and was reported around 680 times. Netizens also took to the comment section, but instead of lauding NCB's campaign, they trolled Alia for being the face of it. Owing to this, the agency had to turn off the comment section.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Netizens massively troll Alia Bhatt

A user wrote, "Bol bhi kon raha hai". Another shared a clip of news in which Ranbir Kapoor has been quoted saying, "I used it (weed) during Rockstar". The video is also going viral on Reddit, with netizens calling out NCB for their choice. A user wrote, "She should share her own experience. It is definitely very hard to stay in relationships with an addict. How it affects the family." Another wrote, "Whoa, she should tell that to her father and husband first". A user wrote, "Guys chill maybe this is her way of indirectly letting Ranbir know…"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Reddit)

What did Ranbir Kapoor say during an interview?

Earlier, in an interview with a magazine, Ranbir Kapoor confessed to battling with different kinds of addiction, including nicotine. "I quit smoking for four months, then started rolling cigarettes again just last month - just one or two a day. It's something I'm scared of because I've been a nicotine addict since I was 15, and it's the worst kind of addiction," the actor was quoted as saying.