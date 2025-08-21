Bigg Boss 19: Legendary Boxer Mike Tyson To Enter Salman Khan's Show? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss 19 is all set to go on air on August 24 with Salman Khan returning as host for the sixteenth time. Rumours are rife that Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Gaurav Khanna and Shafaq Naaz, among others, are confirmed to enter the house as participants. Amid this, another name is doing the rounds and that too from the sports world. Yes, if reports are to be believed, then legendary boxer Mike Tyson is likely to enter the house as a contestant.

Mike Tyson to enter Bigg Boss 19 house?

According to an Instagram handle Biggboss.tazakhabar, the legendary boxer is likely to make his stint in the reality-based show. The makers are currently in talks with Tyson, and he will be entering the house for a brief period, like 7 to 10 days, probably in October. Tyson is regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. He reigned as the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990.

Ashnoor Kaur confirmed contestant on Salman Khan's show? Her mother reacts

Ahead of the grand premiere, a tentative list of contestants is doing the rounds on social media, with many puzzled over who will be entering the house and remain locked inside for a minimum duration of 3 months. Ashnoor Kaur is also said to be entering as a contestant, but it is not confirmed yet. So, when we reached out to her mother, Avneet Kaur, she confirmed that they have been approached by the makers for this season and they are "still deciding" on the future course of action regarding her participation in the show.

"What should I say, I don't know. I am not supposed to say anything. They have approached us. They are keen to take Ashnoor. We are still thinking about it," Ashnoor's mother, Avneet, shared with Republic Digital when asked about her daughter participating in Bigg Boss 19.

About Ashnoor's take on doing Bigg Boss 19, Avneet further said, "She is not certain as of now. Its a state of confusion for her. Sometimes it feels to her that she can do it. Sometimes the answer is no. Hopefully, we will decide in a couple do days."