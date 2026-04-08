Allu Arjun-Deepika Padukone And Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra, Exciting Bollywood x South Pairs To Look Forward To

Indian cinema is slowly and gradually blurring the barrier between the Hindi and South film industries. Earlier, a few actors would star in both industries, but many celebs are crossing over between different languages and giving meaningful content. However, now the makers have upgraded the crossover to pairs, and the upcoming years' audience is going to witness some exciting first-time pairings between Bollywood and South stars, such as Allu Arjun-Deepika Padukone, Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, among others.

Allu Arjun-Deepika Padukone

Arjun and Deepika are all set to collaborate for Atlee's magnum opus Raaka. On the actor's 44th birthday, the makers unveiled the title, along with his first beast look. The film is currently in the shooting stage and is likely to hit the theatres in 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi

Ranbir and Sai Pallavi are all set to play Lord Rama and Sita in their upcoming highly anticipated mythological film Ramayana. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is already creating a buzz on the internet after the makers unveiled the first look of Ranbir. Now, fans are awaiting the look of Pallavi as Sita Maa. The film is slated to hit the theatres this year on Diwali.

Prabhas-Triptii Dimri

Prabhas and Triptii have been in the news since director Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveiled the first look of Spirit, with the audience praising their crackling chemistry. Not much is known about the project, but according to reports, it will release in 2027.

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Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra

SS Rajamouli has brought the biggies of Bollywood and South cinema together for his magnum opus Varanasi. Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra are all set to play Rudra and Mandakini in the upcoming period action drama, which is currently in the shooting stage. The film will release on April 7, 2027.

Yash-Kiara Advani

Yash is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie Toxic, which is high on action, violence and drama. However, what grabbed everyone's attention was Kiara and Yash's chemistry in Toxic's new poster. Reports are rife that she will be seen in a bold avatar. The film is set to hit the theatres on June 4.

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Salman Khan-Nayanthara

After Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara is all set to share screen space with another Khan of Bollywood, Salman Khan. They will be coming together for director Vamshi Paidpally's untitled. This film will mark Salman's debut in the Telugu film industry. It will go on the floors this month.

Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor

Buchi Babu Sana's highly anticipated movie Peddi stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. The makers have already offered glimpses of their crackling chemistry, and now the audience is eager to watch the film. The film will hit the theatres on April 30.

Rajkummar Rao-Keerthy Suresh