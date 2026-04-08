Allu Arjun-Atlee's AA22xA6 Is Titled Raaka, Birthday Boy's Character Teased As Were-Beast

The makers of Allu Arjun's AA22xA6 have finally unveiled the title and first look of Allu Arjun on the occasion of the actor's 44th birthday. Helmed by Atlee, he took to his social media handle to unveil the poster and announced the title is Raaka. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead.

Allu Arjun looks unrealistic in Atlee's magnum opus Raaka

Taking to his Instagram handle, Atlee shared the poster that shows Allu Arjun's never-before-seen fierce avatar. He looks like a were-beast, a human who can transform into an animal or anthropomorphic beast. Sharing the post, Atlee captioned it as "#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka ⚔️Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits."



Soon after he dropped the post, netizens were blown away by the look and flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Mad stuff loading." Another wrote, "No tollywood no bollywood one and only bhai wood." A third user wrote, "With one picture, the whole Tfi is shaking right man."

Allu Arjun starts his birthday morning by greeting a sea of fans

Several videos are going viral on the internet that show the actor stepping out of his residence to meet his fans. He shook hands with his fans and even accepted gifts. He looked dashing in an all-black look and added matching sunglasses to accentuate his style.

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All about Raaka

This will mark Deepika's first collaboration with Allu Arjun. The film is being bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran (Sun Pictures) with Sai Abhyankar handling the music composition. It has become one of the highly anticipated movies of the coming year. The magnum opus will hit the theatres in 2027. Apart from Telugu, the film will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Urdu.