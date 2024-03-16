×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 16th, 2024 at 12:25 IST

Ambedkar Jayanti quotes in Telugu you can send to friends and family

Here are a few Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes in Telugu which you can send to friends and family on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. Take a look at the quotes here.

Reported by: Kaushal Ladhad
ambedkar jayanti quotes in telugu
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is an annual celebration which is observed on April 14, every year. This day is celebrated as the birthday of Indian freedom fighter and leader Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, and was the man who designed the constitution of India. Since 2015, it is celebrated as a public holiday in India. All the followers of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar come out and celebrate this day with a lot of enthusiasm. But this year it will not be possible due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. So here are a few Ambedkar Jayanti quotes in Telugu which you can send to your family and friends on this day. take a look at Ambedkar Jayanti quotes in Telugu here.

Read Also| What Is The Meaning Of Easter Baskets? Why Exactly Are Easter Eggs Put In Baskets?

Ambedkar Jayanti quotes in Telugu (Images)

(pic credit: JNANAKADALI)

jayanati

(Pic credits: quotes garden )

Ambedkar Jayanti quotes in Telugu (Text)

"Neman Tyaa Prakramalaa Neman Tyaa Deshpremalaa Neman Tyaa Sagaralaa Neman Tyaa Gyaandevtelaa Neman Tyaa Mahapurusalaa Neman Aashaa Aaplyaa Babasahebaana. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti!"

"Naman Teya Deshapremala Naman Teya Sagarala Naman Teya Gyaan Devtela Naman Teya Maha Purusala Naman Aassha Aapalya Baba Sahebana. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Wishes!"

“Asa Bal Janma Aala. Sara Gaau Gola Zhala Gunapramane Nav Jyache Saaje BHIMRAWANCHI BABASAHEBANCHI Sarya Vishwat Jayanti Gaje !!! BHARATRATNA DR. BABASAHEB AMBEDKARANA KOTI KOTI PRANAM !!!”

Here are some pictures of the celebration

Published April 14th, 2020 at 11:51 IST

