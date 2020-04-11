What Is The Meaning Of Easter Baskets? Why Exactly Are Easter Eggs Put In Baskets?

Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, popularly known as Easter, is a festival and holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead which is described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day after his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans. A huge number of people celebrate this holiday with their friends and family members. There is also a tradition of gifting children with an Easter basket that comprises of a number of different gifts. But do you know why exactly an Easter basket is used on this auspicious occasion? Read on to know the real meaning of Easter baskets.

Also Read | Easter 2020 Wishes For Your Family And Loved Ones To Wish Them On Resurrection Sunday

Also Read | Easter Dinner Ideas To Try This 2020 As You Celebrate Resurrection Sunday At Home

Meaning of Easter Baskets

According to the tales, Eostre would travel with a basket full of eggs to encourage fertility. Since both seedlings and eggs are associated with new life, the baskets also became a symbol of new life as well. As time passed, more people started embracing Christianity and following their old customs. In today’s times, the baskets are usually filled with some gifts for the children. They also throw in some sweets that surely make the children happy. Well, here are some Easter basket ideas that people have shared through their Twitter accounts.

Also Read | Easter Bunny Meaning, Origin And Significance That One Must Know About

Need a last minute Easter basket for your kids or siblings?? I got you!! Follow my IG @__theperfectgift and DM for prices🐰💕 pic.twitter.com/ZbEVsBUeeh — shakii 🥀 (@_shakirax3) April 10, 2020

made my babygirl her own Easter bucket with all her fave things🥰 #quarantinetingz pic.twitter.com/pP6YUfP1be — mia janae🏆 (@jaliasmommy) April 11, 2020

Can’t really tell ya what exactly the theme is 😂 but the boys enjoyed decorating some eggs with paint and pens for my Easter basket 🐣 @St_Benets pic.twitter.com/VzaCjhngDm — chrissygaler (@chrissygaler1) April 11, 2020

Aidan’s Easter basket. 🐰🥚 Number one thing I do as a single SAHM is save up as much as I can for holidays so I can go all out because shit gets rough. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ushLLShzsb — 𝚕 𝚒 𝚋 𝚋 𝚢 🧸🤎 (@SpicyxMomma) April 10, 2020

Also Read | Easter Images 2020 To Send To Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

Also Read | Happy Easter Memes That Will Make You The Meme King/Queen In Your Circles