What Is The Meaning Of Easter Baskets? Why Exactly Are Easter Eggs Put In Baskets?

Festivals

What is the meaning of Easter baskets? Read more to know why exactly are baskets used to send gifts to your beloved friends and family members during Easter.

Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, popularly known as Easter, is a festival and holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead which is described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day after his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans. A huge number of people celebrate this holiday with their friends and family members. There is also a tradition of gifting children with an Easter basket that comprises of a number of different gifts. But do you know why exactly an Easter basket is used on this auspicious occasion? Read on to know the real meaning of Easter baskets. 

Meaning of Easter Baskets 

According to the tales, Eostre would travel with a basket full of eggs to encourage fertility. Since both seedlings and eggs are associated with new life, the baskets also became a symbol of new life as well. As time passed, more people started embracing Christianity and following their old customs. In today’s times, the baskets are usually filled with some gifts for the children. They also throw in some sweets that surely make the children happy. Well, here are some Easter basket ideas that people have shared through their Twitter accounts. 

