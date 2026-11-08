Amitabh Bachchan Breaks Silence On Health, Reveals Hand Discomfort Amid KBC 18 Shooting Break

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has addressed concerns surrounding his health after his recent absence from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 (KBC 18). The 84-year-old actor revealed that he has been experiencing discomfort in the hand he uses for writing, which has delayed his efforts to personally respond to letters from fans and well-wishers.

In a recent post on his personal blog, Bachchan acknowledged the numerous greetings and gifts he has received from admirers and apologised for not being able to respond to everyone as promptly as he would have liked.

The actor explained that he had wanted to personally write letters to those who had sent him gifts and greetings but the discomfort in his writing hand had affected his ability to do so.

"I had wanted to write these replies myself. However, I have been experiencing some discomfort in the hand I use for writing, which has caused a delay. I sincerely apologise," Bachchan wrote.

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His statement comes amid growing concern among fans after reports emerged that the shooting of his popular television quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, had been temporarily paused.

Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Fans, Reflects On Forgiveness

In his blog post, Bachchan expressed gratitude to fans for the affection and gifts they continue to send him. He mentioned that the volume of gifts had become so large that he was running out of space to store them.

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He also said that failing to acknowledge or properly preserve the gifts would amount to disrespecting the affection behind them.

The actor wrote that he was making an effort to respond to well-wishers individually through letters, while acknowledging that his physical discomfort had slowed the process.

Reflecting on his repeated apologies, Bachchan also shared his thoughts on forgiveness and how people respond to hurt and disappointment.

He observed that seeking forgiveness was important, even if the other person chose not to accept an apology. He further contrasted the peace that comes with contentment with the lingering resentment that can follow when people hold on to hurt.

"Would you rather embrace contentment or hold on to that sting?" he asked in his reflective message, encouraging readers to consider the difference between choosing peace and holding on to resentment.

KBC 18 Shoot Paused Amid Amitabh Bachchan's Health Concerns

Bachchan's health update comes days after reports stated that the shooting of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 had been temporarily halted following his illness.

According to reports, the veteran actor was reportedly recovering from seasonal flu, prompting the show's team to pause filming and allow him time to rest. As per report, there was nothing to worry about and described the break as a precautionary measure.

With fresh episodes unavailable during the break, Sony Entertainment Television has reportedly been airing repeat episodes of the popular quiz show.

Bachchan had reportedly completed shooting a special episode featuring the team of the upcoming film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend nearly two weeks before taking the break. The episode featured actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey, along with director Nitesh Tiwari.

The actor is expected to return to the sets after Diwali, with filming likely to resume next week. Fresh episodes of KBC 18 are scheduled to return to television from November 16.

The temporary pause in filming had prompted questions among viewers about the actor's health, particularly given his long association with the show and his regular interactions with audiences.

Amitabh Bachchan's Return To KBC 18

Bachchan, who has hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati for several seasons, remains one of the most recognisable faces of Indian television. His association with the quiz show began with its inaugural season in 2000, making him synonymous with the programme for millions of viewers.

While his latest blog post addressed the discomfort affecting his writing, the reported seasonal flu and temporary break from filming have added to public interest in his health.