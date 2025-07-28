Amitabh Bachchan's Take On India Refusing To Draw Manchester Test: Gore Ko Tika Diya

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest cricket fans, and his recent social media post stands as proof. The veteran actor has shared his take on one of the most talked-about Test series between India and England. It happened so, on Sunday, India and England were playing off in Manchester when Ben Stokes asked Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar to shake hands to call it a draw. Jadeja and Sundar, nearing their centuries, denied the offer and continued playing. This particular scene on the field went viral on the internet in no time, with everyone sharing their opinion. One of the posts grabbed Big B's attention, and he was quick to respond, slamming England.

Amitabh Bachchan praises India's spirit

The Manchester Test was all about the beauty of Test cricket and how things work in the longest format of the game. A user shared a clip on his X handle that shows Ben and Jadeja in a war of words and asked, "What's your take on this?". Big B reshared the post with his opinion attached. "Take!?? Arey gore ko tika diya re!!" followed by a laughing emoticon.

What happened in Manchester didn't remain in Manchester and went viral on the internet

After taking two early Indian wickets in the first session of the fourth day, England had fancied their chances of winning the Manchester Test and sealing the series, but the Indian batters had other plans that the hosts never saw coming. This didn't go down well with Stokes, and he asked Harry Brook and Joe Root to bowl at Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, who were on the cusp of scoring memorable Test tons. "You want to score a Test hundred against Harry Brook and Ben Duckett," said a frustrated Ben Stokes in an act of unsportsmanship. But to their surprise, both batsmen stood firm and walked away with centuries and heads held high.

