Mahesh Bhatt Calls Ranbir Kapoor 'Very Laidback', Praises Daughter Alia Bhatt For Taking Risks: He Just Wants To Do...

Alia Bhatt may be a 'nepo kid', but she carved her own niche in the film industry by not restricting herself to one genre and experimenting with the roles. Owing to this, her father, Mahesh Bhatt, is very proud. While his daughter is experimenting and hungry to do something different, he believes his son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor is "laidback".

The veteran filmmaker appeared at The Himanshu Mehta Show, where he opened up about his life and three daughters. While talking about them, he spoke highly of his younger one, Alia and shared that she astounded him and pointed out her uniqueness, which is a taste for taking risks and has taken the detours into diverse narratives. He further shared that Alia has gone through an "alchemical change" after the birth of her firstborn, a daughter, Raha. "I see a new depth in her that this young girl has become a mother. There's a kind of coming of age of a different kind. So there's a different kind of maturity in her. So I'm also looking forward to seeing her new film,s which will be there," he said.

(A screengrab from the video | Image: YouTube)

Bhatt continued that even her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, is astounded by her and says that Alia is "made of different stuff". "When I ask him, ‘What do you mean?,’ he says, ‘Her ambition to do more and more and more is unbelievably astounding!’ While he’s a person who’s very laid-back and comforted, and he just wants to do enough. She’s a go-getter,” added Bhatt.

What's next for Alia Bhatt?