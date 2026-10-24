Amitabh Bachchan Shares Health Update After Social Media Break Announcement, Requests More Time

Mumbai: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared another update on his health, saying that he needs more rest as he continues to recover.

The actor, who regularly shares updates with fans through his blog and social media accounts, had earlier said that doctors had advised him to take a break from his usual online activity.

Taking to his Tumblr blog on Friday, Bachchan spoke about his recovery and the need to give his body more time to rest.

“Yet more rest needed .. adjusting .. thinking and wondering .. the human body and its uniqueness,” he wrote.

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Earlier, the actor had apologised to fans for not being able to post updates after doctors advised him to rest for a few days. In a post on X, Bachchan said he would be taking a break from writing and communicating online as he focused on his recovery.

Wishing his fans on Dussehra, the actor had also said that he was under strict instructions to rest. “First Dussehra greetings to all .. love happiness, fulfilment, prayers. Under very strict rest and recuperation .. so am not allowed to communicate .. do excuse .. my apologies,” he wrote.

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He further told fans that his message should be taken as a response for the time being, adding, “But do take this as my respected response .. more hopefully later.”

The health update comes amid reports of a bomb threat email allegedly targeting Bachchan’s bungalow in Mumbai. According to reports, the email was received by a school in the city’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area on Friday.

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the matter. It is yet to be confirmed whether the threat specifically referred to the actor’s Jalsa or Prateeksha bungalow.

Bachchan has been active on social media for several years and started writing his personal blog in 2008. He has since used online platforms to share his thoughts, experiences and updates with fans.