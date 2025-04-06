Anant Ambani Completes Grueling 170-Km Padyatra From Jamnagar To Dwarka, Celebrates Ram Navami At Shree Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited and internet sensation reached the Shree Dwarkadhish Temple early on Sunday, April 6, after completing his auspicious 170-kilometre spiritual padayatra from Jamnagar to Gujarat, which began on March 29.

Anant Ambani completed his spiritual 'padyatra'

Anant Ambani began his spiritual journey from his ancestral hometown and karmabhoomi, now arrived at the Shree Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka early on Ram Navami, just three days before his 30th birthday.

After offering prayers, Anant told ANI, "This is my own spiritual journey. I started this by taking the name of God and ending it with his name. I thank Bhagwan Dwarkadhish and everyone who joined me." Throughout the padayatra, he recited the Hanuman Chalisa, Sundarkand, and Devi Stotra.

On the final day of the walk, his mother, Nita Ambani, and wife, Radhika Merchant, joined him. Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, shared her pride, saying, "As a mother, I feel proud to see my youngest son complete this padayatra to the divine place of Dwarkadhish. For the last 10 days, the youth walking with him have helped spread our culture. I only pray to Dwarkadhish to give Anant strength."

Radhika called the moment both meaningful and personal: "Today is Anant's 30th birthday. It was his wish to undertake this padayatra after our wedding. We feel proud to be celebrating his birthday here. I thank everyone who blessed him and supported this journey.”

About Anant Ambani’s padayatra

Ambani’s padayatra stands out because he has taken on this demanding journey despite facing serious health challenges, including Cushing’s Syndrome—a rare hormonal disorder—morbid obesity, asthma, and a severe lung condition.