Watch | Will Smith Gets Hooked On Bhangra With Diljit Dosanjh's Infectious Dhol Beats, Video Goes Viral

Diljit Dosanjh, known for posting addictive yet fun reels on Instagram, has dropped yet another banger video that will undoubtedly become a Sunday trend. Good Newwz actor dropped the best Sunday morning surprise as he collaborated with none other than Hollywood sensation Will Smith. Known for his Punjabi beats, Diljit was left in awe when the Bad Boys actor clearly nailed while grooving on some desi bhangra moves.

Diljit Dosanjh grooves with 'living legend' Will Smith on Punjabi dhol beats

On the fine morning of Ram Navami, Diljit Dosanjh posted a video on Instagram where he and Will Smith danced to his song Case. The video begins with Will holding up his phone to show Diljit’s picture. The two smile warmly before breaking into energetic Bhangra moves. They wrap up the clip with a cheerful hug and laughter. Diljit wore a white kurta pyjama with a red turban, while Will sported a stylish blue co-ord set.

While sharing the video, Diljit wrote, “Panjabi aa gaye oye With one and only living legend @willsmith 🇮🇳 X 🇺🇸. It’s Inspiring to watch King Will Smith doing bhangra and enjoying Panjabi dhol beat."

The video went viral in no time and fans started sharing their reaction in the comment section. One commented, “Best start of the day on the internet today.” Another fan wrote, “Oh my god…this was unexpected.” Another person gave a shoutout by writing, “Will Smith bhangra @diljitdosanjh punjabi aagye oyee.” Diljit Dosanjh and Will Smith’s bromance is not new.

New collaboration coming up between Will Smith and Diljit Dosanjh?