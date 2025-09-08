Anime Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Sets New Record, Becomes First Japanese Movie To Get 5 AM Screenings In India | Image: X

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle is all set for a worldwide release on September 12. The Japanese manga movie is lined up for screening in the US, Canada, UK, and India. Like the MCU, DC, K-pop, and SRK, Japanese anime has a huge fan base, and the advance booking is already leaning towards the hype. As Otaku are more than excited to see Tanjiro Kamado on the big screens, some theatres in Mumbai will start screening the movie as early as 5 am.

Demon Slayer's early shows in India mark history

For Indian audiences, this release makes history as select theatres in Mumbai will screen Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle at 5 a.m. (earliest at 5:20 a.m.), making it the first Japanese film in the country to have such early-morning shows.

Other metro cities will also join in, with Bengaluru starting at 6:30 a.m. and Delhi at 6:40 a.m. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle' will release in five languages: Japanese (with English subtitles), English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Advance bookings for India have opened for 12, 13, and 14 September. Cinemas report fast ticket sales, with the 5 a.m. IMAX shows are drawing huge excitement from fans eager to witness this landmark moment in Japanese cinema.

Rated U/A 13+, the film is suitable for viewers above 13 and will release uncut, offering the complete experience envisioned by the creators. Fans can expect a faithful adaptation that keeps the series’ powerful storytelling and stunning visuals intact.