Ankita Lokhande Shared Her Pregnancy News on Laughter Chefs, Or Did She?

Ankita Lokhane and husband Vicky Jain may be expecting their first child. The recent promo for the show Laughter Chefs has been shared by Colors TV and in the promo Ankita reveals the news as she chases Krushna to retrieve the stolen spice. As Krushna looks at her stunned, the Manikarnika actress simply blushes without providing any further confirmation. Even Karan Kundra joins the conversation and congratulates Ankita but yet again she walks away with a smirk on her face.

Given the casual way the news was revealed and Ankita’s lack of confirmation, one cannot say for sure if the actress is really expecting her first child or was simply trying to stop Krushna in his tracks by dropping a shocking news.

Ankita Lokhande's fans do not seem so sure about the big reveal

Fans of the actress were quick to react to the promo with some congratulating Ankita and her husband for the happy news but there were some who did not seem so sure. Some of them also wrote that the actress should not joke about these things.

Interestingly, previously Ankita has joked about her pregnancy during her stint on Bigg Boss which is further making the fans question the revelation.