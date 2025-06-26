Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez's Venice Wedding Moved To Unknown Location Amid Threat, Protestors Claim 'Victory'

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is all set to marry his fiancée Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy, later this week. However, on the days ahead of the lavish wedding, the couple had to shift the wedding from central Venice to a secure and isolated area owing to the threats by locals. The ceremony was supposed to be held at Scuola Grande della Misericordia, a 16th-century building in the centre.

Why was Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding location shifted?

For weeks, locals have been protesting against the event, pointing out that it will turn the scenic city into a private 'amusement park' for the rich. They threatened that if Bezos continues to host his wedding in the centre, they would peacefully block the paths. Since the guests at the wedding include around 200-250 VIPs from politics, business and the finance world, including Elon Musk, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ivanka Trump, they thought of moving to a secure and safe location.

Where is Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's new wedding location

Bezos, 61, and Sanchez, 55, will now get married at Arsenal, a 14th-century former shipyard in the Castello. district. The location is considered safe because it is impossible to reach by land when the connecting bridges are raised.

Protesters' reaction to the change in wedding location

Soon after the news of the billionaire tech-tycoon changing his wedding location broke, the protesters called it their victory and expressed happiness. Guardian quoted an activist saying, "We feel as if we scored a victory. The crocodile initiative would have given a bad impression of the city – this is why the venue was changed, even if the authorities might try to claim it was because of the war.”