Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakker's Engagement First Photos: Bride-to-be Holds Brother Arjun Kapoor's Hand, Shares Candid Moments With Sisters Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakker exchanged rings in the presence of their families and close friends on October 2. This came after the couple's dreamy proposal in New York earlier this year in July. The ceremony was no less than a starry affair overflowing with laughter, hugs and blessings. On Saturday, Anshula shared the candid moments from the ceremony in which the couple looks oh-so-adorable.

(Arjun Kapoor with sister Anshula | Image: Instagram)

Inside Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakker's engagement ceremony

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of photos offering a glimpse inside the ceremony, which was attended by her siblings Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, and her cousins Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. In the album, one of the photos shows emotional Anshula holding her brother Arjun's hand.

During the ceremony, Anshula made sure she left a seat vacant for her mother, Mona Kapoor. She placed an adorable photo frame on it and decorated the chair with a matching dupatta. The album also shows Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi's candid moments.

(The Kapoor family | Image: Instagram)

Sharing the photos, Anshula penned an adorable note that reads, "This wasn’t just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro’s favorite words have always been “Always and Forever” - and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way. His love makes me believe fairytales don’t just live in books, they live in moments like these."

She continued, "A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma’s love…quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere."

She concluded by writing, "All I remember is looking around and thinking: this is what forever should feel like. Rab raakha."

Friends and family shower the newly engaged couple with love and blessings

Soon after Anshula shared the photos, her comment section was filled with congratulatory messages. Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations @anshulakapoor all the best to the lovely couple.” Sanchita Mahtani wrote, “Omg ! Every pic is so so beautiful- love it ! Congratsssssss.” Others simply wrote “Congratulations” and dropped heart emoticons.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)