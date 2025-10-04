Kantara Chapter 1 Cast Fees: Rishab Shetty Has Not Charged A Penny Still Remains Highest-paid Actor; Know How Much Sapthami Gowda, Rukmini Vasanth And Others' Salary

Kantara Chapter 1 Cast Fees: Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 released on Dusshera/Gandhi Jayanti holiday on October 2. After positive initial reviews, the movie took a record-breaking opening of ₹61.85 crore in India. As fans continue to pack theatres, let’s look at the details of cast remuneration as it has come to light.

Kantara Chapter 1 cast fees

As per AsianNews, in 2022, Rishab Shetty wrote, directed and starred in Kantara, for which he charged about ₹4 crore. The film became a huge success and one of Indian cinema’s biggest blockbusters.

With excitement for Kantara Chapter 1 at its peak, Rishab’s pay has risen to a record level. As per a media report, he chose to earn only through the film’s box office performance. He has also invested his own money in the project, which is said to have a budget of ₹125 crore. Instead of a fixed fee, he will take a share of the profits.

Alongside him, Sapthami Gowda, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram have each been reportedly charged ₹1 crore for their key roles in the film.

What is the story of Kantara: Chapter 1?

The movie is a prequel to Rishab Shetty’s 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which became a cultural phenomenon for its rooted storytelling, exploration of folklore and divine traditions of coastal Karnataka, and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Kannada films of all time. The actor-director, who has also written the film, also spoke about the overwhelming response from audiences.