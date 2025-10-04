Updated 4 October 2025 at 12:36 IST
Kantara Chapter 1 Cast Fees: Rishab Shetty Has Not Charged A Penny Still Remains Highest-paid Actor; Know How Much Sapthami Gowda, Rukmini Vasanth And Others' Salary
Kantara: Chapter 1 hit the big screens worldwide on October 2 and has been getting positive reviews since then. Amid the soaring ticket sales, let's look at how much the cast charged for the action drama.
Kantara Chapter 1 Cast Fees: Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 released on Dusshera/Gandhi Jayanti holiday on October 2. After positive initial reviews, the movie took a record-breaking opening of ₹61.85 crore in India. As fans continue to pack theatres, let’s look at the details of cast remuneration as it has come to light.
Kantara Chapter 1 cast fees
As per AsianNews, in 2022, Rishab Shetty wrote, directed and starred in Kantara, for which he charged about ₹4 crore. The film became a huge success and one of Indian cinema’s biggest blockbusters.
With excitement for Kantara Chapter 1 at its peak, Rishab’s pay has risen to a record level. As per a media report, he chose to earn only through the film’s box office performance. He has also invested his own money in the project, which is said to have a budget of ₹125 crore. Instead of a fixed fee, he will take a share of the profits.
Alongside him, Sapthami Gowda, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram have each been reportedly charged ₹1 crore for their key roles in the film.
What is the story of Kantara: Chapter 1?
The movie is a prequel to Rishab Shetty’s 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which became a cultural phenomenon for its rooted storytelling, exploration of folklore and divine traditions of coastal Karnataka, and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Kannada films of all time. The actor-director, who has also written the film, also spoke about the overwhelming response from audiences.
“From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000+ housefull shows in 2025. This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God’s grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible,” he said. Set in pre-colonial Karnataka during the reign of the Kadambas from Banavasi, Kantara: Chapter 1 depicts the conflict between the tribals of the Kantara forest and a tyrannical king.
