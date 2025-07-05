Apoorva Mukhija Earns ₹2.5 Lakh Per Day? The Rebel Kid Answers Million Dollar Question About Her '₹40 Crore Net Worth'

Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, is creating a heavy buzz on the internet after a media report claimed that the actress is earning ₹2.5 lakh per day and net worth is ₹41 crore. Soon after IIT alumnus took to his X handle highlighting how content creators are valued and have easy passage nowadays in comparison to academic achievements. A day after speculation, Apoorva has finally put an end to the rumours with her reaction.

Apoorva Mukhija set the record straight with her net worth

The controversial content creator took to her Instagram Stories and shared the media post claiming she makes "₹2.5 lakhs every single day, and with her savage online alter ego “Kaleshi Aurat", she’s built a ₹41 crore empire, charging up to ₹6 lakh for a reel ad ₹2 lakh for a 30-secod story." Reacting to the post, she wrote, “Galat hai bhai?????"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Apoorva Mujkhija's controversy

Earlier this year, she was in the news after several complaints were filed against her, Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina, over using foul language and making derogatory remarks to contestants. Following this, she faced massive trolling, leading her to remove all posts from her Instagram handle.

Recently, she was seen in the reality-based show The Traitors, where she was banished from the house in the 9th episode, despite being an 'Innocent'. The show was won by Nikita Luther and Uorfi Javed. The show is currently streaming on Prime Video. Towards the end of the show, Sudhanshu Pandey, lashed out at Apoorva for misbehaving with senior actor Ashish Vidyarthi. The Anupamaa actor shared that at the back of Vidyarthi, she addressed him disrespectfully.