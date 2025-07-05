Who Is Punjabi Actress Tania? Qismat Star's Dad Shot At Inside His Hospital In Alleged Extortion Bid

Punjabi actress Tania's father, Dr Aniljit Singh Kamboj, was shot while working at Harbans Nursing Home in Kot Ise Khan, Moga. Two men, reportedly posing as patients, opened fire at him. He suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to Medicity Hospital in Moga. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, and his condition remains critical.

Who is Tania?

Popular Punjabi actress Tania was born on May 6, 1993, in Jamshedpur and grew up in Amritsar. She has a younger sister named Tamanna. Tania studied at Guru Nanak Dev University and BBK DAV College for Women in Amritsar. She also holds a degree in interior design and project management.

In 2016, she was initially selected to play Sarabjit’s daughter in the Hindi film Sarbjit, which could have been her Bollywood debut. However, she had to turn it down due to a clash with her final exams.

Tania made her acting debut in 2018 with the Punjabi film Qismat, where she played a supporting role. She later appeared in films such as Son of Manjeet Singh, Guddiyan Patole, Rabb Da Radio 2, Sufna, Qismat 2, Bajre Da Sitta, Lekh, and Godday Godday Chaa.

Alongside films, Tania has featured in several hit Punjabi music videos, including Teri Meri Ladayi by Maninder Buttar, U & Me by Gippy Grewal, Kya Baat Aa by Karan Aujla, and Teri Jatti by Ammy Virk. On Instagram, she has 2.7 million followers.

What happened with Qismat actress Tania’s father?

A report has revealed that Tania's father had been receiving threats before the attack, although no official complaint was filed. Police believe the incident may be linked to extortion threats. SSP Ajay Gandhi visited the scene of the shooting and began the investigation. He stated that two men entered Harbans Nursing Home posing as patients, and while Dr Kamboj was giving them medicine, they opened fire on him. "We are identifying the suspects using CCTV footage. Dr Kamboj has been admitted to Medicity Hospital in Moga," said SSP Gandhi.